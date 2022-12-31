Pope Benedict XVI Has Died At The Age Of 95

Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI died at the age of 95 on Saturday (December 31).

"With sorrow, I inform you that the Pope Emeritus, Benedict XVI, passed away today at 9:34 in the Ecclesiae Monastery in the Vatican. Further information will be provided as soon as possible," Matteo Bruni, director of the Holy See Press Office, said in a statement.

Vatican officials said that Pope Benedict's body will lie in state in St. Peter's Basilic from Monday through Wednesday.

Pope Francis will preside over the funeral mass at St. Peter's Square on Thursday at 9:30 a.m. local time. Benedict will be buried in the Vatican Grottoes below the Basilica.

Pope Benedict XVI, born Joseph Ratzinger, was elected Pope on April 19, 2005. He served eight years as Pontiff before announcing his surprise retirement on February 11, 2013.

"We are moved as we recall him as such a noble person, so kind, and we feel such gratitude in our hearts, gratitude to God for giving him to the church and to the world," Pope Francis said during the traditional Vespers ceremony at St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican.

"Gratitude to him for all the good he accomplished and, above all, for his witness of faith and prayer, especially in these last years of his life. Only God knows the value of his sacrifices for the good of the church," Francis added.