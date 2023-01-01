Terrorism Suspected In New Year's Eve Times Square Attack On Police

Three New York City police officers were injured in a stabbing attack near Times Square on New Year's Eve. Authorities said that the suspect, 19-year-old Trevor Bickford, approached an officer just after 10 p.m. ET and struck him in the head with a machete.

Bickford managed to slash two other officers before he was shot in the shoulder and detained.

One of the officers suffered a fractured skull, while a second officer suffered a severe laceration. They were both hospitalized in stable condition. No details were provided about the injuries of the third officer.

Bickford was also hospitalized.

The attack occurred outside of a checkpoint where people celebrating New Year's Eve were screened before entering Times Square.

Investigators are probing whether Bickford posted jihadist writings online before the attack. According to Fox News, Bickford, who is from Maine, was being watched by the FBI's counterterrorism task force in the weeks leading up to the attack.

"I want to be clear that the FBI, through the Joint Terrorism Task Force, is working very closely with [NYPD] to determine the nature of this attack," said Mike Driscoll, the FBI assistant director in charge of the New York field office. "And we will run every lead to ground. I also want to be very clear, as you've heard said tonight previously, this is very much an ongoing investigation, so our ability to talk about specifics is limited."