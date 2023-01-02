14 Killed, Dozens Of Inmates Escape In Attack On Mexican Border Prison

A total of 14 people were killed and dozens of inmates escaped following an attack on a state prison in Ciudad Juarez, located across the U.S.-Mexico border from the El Paso, on Sunday (January 1), state officials confirmed to the Associated Press.

Various armored vehicles arrived at the prison and gunmen opened fire on guards at around 7:00 a.m., the Chihuahua state prosecutor's office confirmed in an official statement.

Ten guards and four inmates were killed, while 13 others were wounded and at least 24 inmates escaped during the incident.

Mexican soldiers and state police were reported to have regained control of the prison later on Sunday, according to the AP.

The state prosecutor's office confirmed that the incident was under investigation.

A similar incident took place at the same prison in August when a riot inside the facility eventually spread to the streets and resulted in 11 deaths.

Two inmates were killed inside the prison, which led to alleged gang members shooting up the town after the incident escalated to the streets and resulted in the deaths of four radio station employees who were doing a promotion at a restaurant at the time.

Municipal police were attacked and later captured four suspects during an ensuing pursuit shortly before Sunday's prison attack, the state prosecutor's office confirmed in a statement

Police later killed two alleged gunmen reported to be traveling in an SUV on Sunday, according to the AP.