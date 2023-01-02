Three 6 Mafia's Gangsta Boo Passes Away At 43

Latto recently released her single "FTCU" featuring Gangsta Boo and fellow Memphis rapper GloRilla, who also mourned the loss of Three 6 Mafia's influential femcee. Glo took to Instagram to reveal a series of messages Boo sent her in 2021 before she blew up.



"I normally don’t post screenshots but the fact that she reached out to me before anybody else had a clue who I was," Glo wrote in her post. "😢she always supported me & the girls way back before we blew up 💯A REAL LEGEND there will never be another Gangsta Boo 🙏🏼