Three 6 Mafia's Gangsta Boo Passes Away At 43

By Tony M. Centeno

January 2, 2023

Gangsta Boo
Photo: Coughs for Hot Lava

Gangsta Boo, famously known as an influential member of Three 6 Mafia, has passed away, according to DJ Paul.

On New Year's Day, January 1, Fox 13 confirmed the 43-year-old rapper, born Lola Chantrelle Mitchell, was found dead at her home in Memphis. Three 6 Mafia's founding member DJ Paul confirmed the terrible news in a social media post. A cause of death was not confirmed but TMZ reported drugs may have been involved. Numerous artists took to social media to react to Lola's passing. One in particular was Latto, who was the last artist to release a collaboration with Gangsta Boo before she passed.

Latto recently released her single "FTCU" featuring Gangsta Boo and fellow Memphis rapper GloRilla, who also mourned the loss of Three 6 Mafia's influential femcee. Glo took to Instagram to reveal a series of messages Boo sent her in 2021 before she blew up.

"I normally don’t post screenshots but the fact that she reached out to me before anybody else had a clue who I was," Glo wrote in her post. "😢she always supported me & the girls way back before we blew up 💯A REAL LEGEND there will never be another Gangsta Boo 🙏🏼

Gangsta Boo joined Three 6 Mafia and its Hypnotized Minds label in the mid '90s and appeared on several successful albums from the rap group before she released her debut LP Enquiring Minds in 1998. Lady Boo left the the group in the early 2000s but went on to drop a total of three solo albums and 10 mixtapes. She made plenty of notable appearances over the past two decades on tracks with Lil Jon & The East Side Boyz, E-40, OutKast, Mia X, Foxy Brown, Yo Gotti, T.I., Gucci Mane, Run The Jewels and so many more. She released her last solo record "Sucka Free" last April.

Rest in peace, Gangsta Boo. See more tributes to the late Memphis rapper below.

