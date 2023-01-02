Three 6 Mafia's Gangsta Boo Passes Away At 43
By Tony M. Centeno
January 2, 2023
Gangsta Boo, famously known as an influential member of Three 6 Mafia, has passed away, according to DJ Paul.
On New Year's Day, January 1, Fox 13 confirmed the 43-year-old rapper, born Lola Chantrelle Mitchell, was found dead at her home in Memphis. Three 6 Mafia's founding member DJ Paul confirmed the terrible news in a social media post. A cause of death was not confirmed but TMZ reported drugs may have been involved. Numerous artists took to social media to react to Lola's passing. One in particular was Latto, who was the last artist to release a collaboration with Gangsta Boo before she passed.
NOOOOO 💔💔💔💔💔💔💔— BIG LATTO 🎰 (@Latto) January 1, 2023
Latto recently released her single "FTCU" featuring Gangsta Boo and fellow Memphis rapper GloRilla, who also mourned the loss of Three 6 Mafia's influential femcee. Glo took to Instagram to reveal a series of messages Boo sent her in 2021 before she blew up.
"I normally don’t post screenshots but the fact that she reached out to me before anybody else had a clue who I was," Glo wrote in her post. "😢she always supported me & the girls way back before we blew up 💯A REAL LEGEND there will never be another Gangsta Boo 🙏🏼
Gangsta Boo joined Three 6 Mafia and its Hypnotized Minds label in the mid '90s and appeared on several successful albums from the rap group before she released her debut LP Enquiring Minds in 1998. Lady Boo left the the group in the early 2000s but went on to drop a total of three solo albums and 10 mixtapes. She made plenty of notable appearances over the past two decades on tracks with Lil Jon & The East Side Boyz, E-40, OutKast, Mia X, Foxy Brown, Yo Gotti, T.I., Gucci Mane, Run The Jewels and so many more. She released her last solo record "Sucka Free" last April.
Rest in peace, Gangsta Boo. See more tributes to the late Memphis rapper below.
As God as my witness Gangsta Boo ALWAYS been in my top 5 female spitters. I can't believe 2023 startin like this. #RIP to a QUEEN 🙏🏿❤️— Rah Digga (@therealrahdigga) January 1, 2023
RIP Gangsta Boo pic.twitter.com/gmroueETAO— Big Boi (@BigBoi) January 2, 2023
Long Live The Queen Gangsta Boo 🖤 pic.twitter.com/7xXzzEiSue— 𝕯 𝖊 𝖚 𝖈 𝖎 𝖋 𝖊 𝖗 🔱 (@dukedeuce901) January 1, 2023
Gangsta Boo really fucked me up with this….. that was my dawg …. Errrbody go play got ya shakin loud as fuck right quick man… she smashed that shit. Damn homie— Spitta (@CurrenSy_Spitta) January 2, 2023
Gangsta Boo never flinched when kicking the world’s most powerful rhymes. She held it down. She cared about the truth and she made us care too. Fortunately, she inspired many other female emcees to be just as unrelenting. We are all better off because of her. https://t.co/ejbJ8apAUJ— Glasses Malone 🏴☠️ (@gmalone) January 2, 2023
Gangsta Boo was a queen of hip hop. Her influence was HUGE to this day. And she was so damn cool, so supportive of everyone. Of the DJs too. She loved the cool shit, the fringes, more than a lot of artists tbh. RIP Lola 😢😢🫶🏼— Nappin 4Tay (@atrak) January 2, 2023