"When you're underground, a lot of eyes and ears aren't on you," Gunn says in the clip. "Now like I said, I'm right in that middle. So I know if I curated a project, Drake might listen to it. Travis might listen to it, Tyler might listen to it, Hov might listen to it, Nas might listen to it, Marshall might listen to it. So I do these albums so Hov can hear Rome. So Nas can hear Rome. So Marshall can hear Rome, you feel me?"



"Since y'all paying attention to me, let me show you something," he added. "That's what it's about. It's spreading the culture. I'm not selfish. I want my guys to shine."



Gunn also brought Griselda artists Rome Streetz, Boldy James and Stove God Cooks on the show to talk about the various projects they dropped in 2022. His upcoming episode of the Rap Radar Podcast comes after the rapper delivered his 10 album and recently announced his plans to retire by the end of the year. In a series of tweets, the Buffalo native explained why he wants to wrap up his music career, but also assured Griselda fans that he and his artists still have plenty more projects to release before he makes his exit.



"Yes I know ppl want GUNNLIB in 23’ Yes I do wanna make Awesome GOD a trilogy, Yes WWCD 2 is ontop of my list there’s no way I’ll hang it up without a project with my family, YES StoveGOD will be dropping, YES MICHELLE records will be dropping 🦂⚖️" he tweeted. "YES ARMANI Dropping again, YES ROME dropping again, YES me and BOLDY gonna cook, YES ME and JAY WORTHY about to cook, NACKSAW JIM DUGGAN is halfway done, the ADOLF movie &Soundtrack &whatever else GOD wants me to do but I’m a go hard all year but after that I’m raising my babies."