17-Year-Old Arrested For Shooting Teenager In Tacoma

By Zuri Anderson

January 3, 2023

Teenager with Gun
Photo: Getty Images

A 17-year-old is facing charges in the New Year's Day shooting of a 19-year-old woman in Western Washington, KOMO reports.

The Tacoma Police Department says the incident happened Sunday around 3:25 p.m. on the 5400 block of McDacer Avenue. The teenage shooter allegedly shot the victim in the chest, and she was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

"We thought it was fireworks," Anthony Jones, who lives in the area, told reporters. "It was a pretty serious event, it made me think maybe the girl was at risk of passing away, or something and so they were conducting a real thorough investigation."

The victim survived and is in stable condition, officers told KOMO on Monday (January 2). As for the suspect, he was arrested and charged with first-degree assault and unlawful possession of a weapon.

Authorities also confirmed the gunman and victim knew each other but didn't provide any more details about their relationship or what led up to the shooting. No word on if the suspect will be charged as an adult at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Just a couple of months ago, a 14-year-old boy was accused of shooting his 17-year-old classmate at a Seattle high school.

