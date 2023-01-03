Action Sports YouTube Star Ken Block Dies At Age 55

Professional rally car driver and YouTube star Ken Block died in a snowmobile accident at the age of 55.

"It's with deepest regrets that we can confirm that Ken Block passed away in a snowmobile accident today," Hoonigan Industries said in a statement. "Ken was a visionary, a pioneer, and an icon. And most importantly, a father and husband. He will be incredibly missed."

In 1984, Block founded DC Shoes, which he ran for 20 years. After selling the company in 2004, Block stepped out of the office and into the driver's seat of a rally car.

He was a natural behind the wheel, winning five X Games medals in RallyCross and competing for titles at the World Rally and Rally America events.

In 2008, he started a YouTube channel, which quickly became one the most popular channels in motorsports history, with nearly two million followers and over one billion views.

"Ken was a legend in his ability to take a vision and make it a reality. He created an industry," Steve Arpin, Block's teammate in the Nitro RallyCross series, told ESPN. "But if you were lucky enough to know him, that's where the best parts of Ken surfaced. He treated his friends like gold and would create opportunities for whoever wanted to put in the work. He was everything this world needs more of and just happened to do a lot of really cool stuff on the side."