In the past, Eilish has often claimed to be a super fan of The Office and was even once interviewed by cast member Rainn Wilson, where he tested her knowledge of the show. On a different Office-themed podcast with Steve Carrell, she claimed to have seen the entire show all the way through 14 times. She added, "And honestly, if you asked my parents, this makes me sound so stupid, but the most of the things that I know are because of The Office."

Eilish had a relatively quiet 2022 by her standards, only releasing a two-song EP called Guitar Songs back in July. She mostly made headlines for her Happier Than Ever tour which closed with some special encore shows last month and for her extravagant and star-studded Christmas-themed 21st birthday party.

The full Podcast releases tomorrow, though the previous episode with fellow cast member John Krasinski is available now.