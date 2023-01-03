Courtney Love had a very telling interview on the WTF With Marc Maron podcast recently, where she revealed she was offered the role of Marla Singer in Fight Club and subsequently fired after rejecting Brad Pitt's idea for a Kurt Cobain biopic. After the episode aired, Love took to Instagram to not just clarify the comments she made about Pitt, but double down on them, too.

"Hi. Regarding a story I told on the @marcmaron #wtf podcast. A story I was never going to tell. Brad pushed me a bridge too far. I don't like the way he does business or wields his power. It's a simple fact, and it started during the production of Fight Club," the former Hole frontwoman began her lengthy statement. "I understand how much of a game of roulette casting is. I am not here 22 years later b**ching about losing a part playing someone's side piece in a movie."

"On the podcast, I recount the day Brad & Gus Van Sant called me from lunch and tried to blackmail me over my role, for the rights to a film about Kurt," she continued. "I lost my s**t on them, and by 7pm I was fired from Fight Club. Every word of this is factual. This was always a secret that I was fine keeping. It's a movie. Indeed, I passed on better roles than that. Who cares?"

Love then brought up Pitt's continued attempts to pitch her a movie about her late husband, and why she agreed to meet with him again. "The point is Brad kept on stalking me about Kurt. With all this resentment in our history, one might ask why I took yet another pitch for Kurt's film from Brad after all these years? It's because I'm in recovery. And resentment is like drinking poison and hoping the other person dies," she explained. "I was over being mad about it. Plus, I heard Pitt was dealing with the same demons. So, we might both have changed our spiritual world views. Not to be."

"It's not just the Zoom I had with Brad in 2020 where I said no to @planbfilms & Brad producing it. It's that I said NO on the Zoom and that was not enough, and I was not heard. I was ignored," she divulged. "I had no plans to bring it up with Marc Maron but up it came. I told the story because I felt Pitt would not stop pursuing Kurt — unless I said it in public."

She then clarified that she means no ill will to Pitt. "I don't want Brad to be pissed off at me and become his resentment. I want him to do better. I'm not into assault. Cmon brother Pitt. I wish you well, truly," Love wrote. "If he's mad at me, that’s his problem. I enjoy him as a movie star immensely. Not so much as a biopic producer.

Love's message ends with praise on the others who created Fight Club, writing: "I'm sure Helena Bonham Carter was utterly meant to be Marla Singer and I do not bear her or [star and Love ex] Edward Norton or David Fincher or [producer] Art Linson — all people whose work & genius I respect immensely — any ill will."

See her full post below.