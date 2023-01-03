Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field during the Monday Night Football matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. He suffered cardiac arrest and remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, ESPN reports. The Bills-Bengals matchup was suspended as a result and will not be played this week.

"We are grateful and thankful for the outpouring of support we have received thus far," the Bills said in a statement. NFL teams and players have showed an overwhelming amount of support for Hamlin in the wake of his terrifying injury, including Dallas Cowboys players like defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence who are "praying for a miracle."

"Sending our thoughts and prayers to @HamlinIsland and the @BuffaloBills," the Cowboys official Twitter account wrote.

Owner Jerry Jones also opened up about watching the MNF game unfold. "No, I can't remember watching a game with that kind of fear. It was certainly the most different thing that I've ever watched," he said, Sports Illustrated reports. Jones went on to say he was "proud" of how the situation was handled. "I never got the feeling that there was but one thing in everybody's mind there, and that was his care and his well-being. It was special to see the emergency care that he had. That care could have very well been a difference-maker. I'm so proud of everyone involved," he said.

Here's a look at what Cowboys players have said about Hamlin: