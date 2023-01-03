Damar Hamlin's Toy Drive Raises Millions Within Hours Of Hospitalization

A toy drive launched by Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin and his charity, the Chasing M's Foundation, raised more than $3 million hours after his hospitalization Monday (January 2) night.

A total of $3,737,200 was raised as of Tuesday (January 3) morning, far exceeding the charity's initial goal of $2,500, according to its GoFundMe page.

The top donors listed include All Elite Wrestling star Chris Jericho -- who appears to have made two donations totaling $10,000 -- Carpet Man Flooring and entrepreneurs Satish Dharmaraj and Arash Ferdowsi.

Hamlin "suffered a cardiac arrest" prior to collapsing on the field and being transported to a nearby hospital during the team's postponed Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium, the Bills confirmed in an update shared on their official Twitter account early Tuesday (January 3) morning.

"Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit in our game versus the Bengals," the Bills wrote. "His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the UC Medical Center for further testing and treatment. He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition."