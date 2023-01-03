Decision Made On Status Of Postponed Bills-Bengals Game

The NFL announced it will not resume the postponed Monday Night Football matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals this week in an official statement shared on Tuesday (January 3).

"After speaking with both teams and the NFLPA leadership, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell informed the clubs today that the Bills-Bengals game will not be resumed this week," the statement reads.

"The NFL has made no decision regarding the possible resumption of the game at a later date.

"The league has not made any changes to the Week 18 regular season schedule.

"We will continue to provide additional information as it becomes available."