Fans Mistake Khloe Kardashian For Taylor Swift In New Photos

Khloe Kardashian's latest photoshoot has fans mistaking her for Taylor Swift. The Kardashians star shared the photos from her new Sorbet magazine cover shoot on Instagram and people immediately took to the comments to discuss how much she looks like the beloved singer-songwriter.

While a resemblance isn't truly there, quickly scrolling through Instagram may think it's Swift thanks to the dark blonde hair and bangs Khloe is rocking in the new photos. Especially in the last photo the Good American founder shared, which features her wearing a lacy shirt with a white collar and cufflinks. It also may be the way her poses are slightly similar to Swift's Midnights photoshoot.