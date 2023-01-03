Fans Mistake Khloe Kardashian For Taylor Swift In New Photos
By Rebekah Gonzalez
January 3, 2023
Khloe Kardashian's latest photoshoot has fans mistaking her for Taylor Swift. The Kardashians star shared the photos from her new Sorbet magazine cover shoot on Instagram and people immediately took to the comments to discuss how much she looks like the beloved singer-songwriter.
While a resemblance isn't truly there, quickly scrolling through Instagram may think it's Swift thanks to the dark blonde hair and bangs Khloe is rocking in the new photos. Especially in the last photo the Good American founder shared, which features her wearing a lacy shirt with a white collar and cufflinks. It also may be the way her poses are slightly similar to Swift's Midnights photoshoot.
"I thought that was Taylor Swift," one fan commented on a photo of Khloe reclining on a chair in a sparkly dress. "This is literally Taylor Swift," another fan wrote under the same photo. Other fans praised the Swift-Esque haircut writing, "This hair on you Koko is just 🔥2023 is your year!!!"
Khloe's sister Kourtney Kardashian didn't mention the resemblance to Swift but she did leave her a sweet comment writing, "Stunning!" The two sisters recently participated in Vanity Fair's infamous Lie Detector test interviews. During the interview, Kourtney revealed that Khloe doesn't let her daughter True sleep at her house.
When Kourtney asked, "Are you ever gonna let True sleepover at my house?” Khloe quickly replied, "Probably not," which made her sister follow up by asking if that was because they "have too much fun." When Khloe responded "No," Kourtney demanded to know what the reason was. "I don't think we have enough time on this show for what the reason is," Khloe said.