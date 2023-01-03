"There is significant evidence of witness tampering and intimidation directly attributable to the defendant and those acting on their behalf," the documents state.



The Feds point to several instances of alleged witness tampering that occurred amongst the eight witnesses. They reported alleged threats and intimidation from Jordan, his father Karl "Big D" Jordan, and Washington. Jordan and his father have been accused of making a threatening phone call to Witness 6, who refused to cooperate with police out of fear of retribution. They also allegedly confronted Witness 1 for testifying against Washington and made disparaging comments about their family. Washington also threatened them and tried to get ahold of Witness 1 via third parties like Facebook Messenger.



Jordan and Washington have also "taken steps to" try and stop Witnesses 2 and 6 from testifying due to the damning details they may provide. They're both accused of bursting into Jam Master Jay's studio in Queens and fatally shooting him. Some of the witnesses include Michael “Mike B.” Bonds, Ureico “Pretty Tony” Rincon (who was shot in the leg), Lydia High, her brother Randy Allen and Jay’s nephew Rodney “Boe Scagz” Jones, who was getting a haircut at the studio when the shooting happened.



Police believe both defendants were upset that they were left out of a cocaine deal between Jay and the leader of the Black Mafia Family. They are charged with one count of murder while engaged in narcotics trafficking and one count of firearm-related murder. Jordan was also charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute cocaine, seven counts of cocaine distribution, one count of conspiracy to distribute 280 grams or more of cocaine base, and one count of use of firearms in connection with a drug trafficking crime.



The trial is expected to begin in February. If convicted, they face a minimum of 20 years and a maximum of life in prison.