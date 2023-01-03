Florida City Named Among The Loneliest Cities In The U.S.

Many Americans are foregoing roommates or delaying marriage plans, meaning they're living alone, according to a study by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. Data from the U.S. Census Bureau found that 36 million Americans are one-person households or 29% of all households in the country.

To see how many Americans are choosing live solo, the organization found the loneliest cities in the nation. The website states, "In order to find America’s 'loneliest' cities, we analyzed Census Bureau data across more than 170 cities with a population of at least 150,000."

One popular Florida city broke into the Top 20, and that's Fort Lauderdale. Researchers say 27.4% of men live alone, making it the top loneliest city for men, while 16.1% of women live by themselves. The study also pointed out that Cape Coral is becoming lonelier with single households seeing an average yearly increase of 10.1% there.

America's least lonely city is Fontana, California. What's interesting is the next four least lonely cities are also in the Golden State.

Here are the Top 10 loneliest cities in the United States, according to the study:

Washington D.C. St. Louis, MO Alexandria, VA Richmond, VA Cincinnati, OH Cleveland, OH New Orleans, LA Birmingham, AL Atlanta, GA Baltimore, MD

