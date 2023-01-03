Freddie Gibbs & Bobby Shmurda React To Uncle Murda's 'Rap Up 2022'

The fight occurred at the peak of Gibbs' beef with Buffalo native Benny The Butcher. The two MC's, who spent the past year or so firing shots at each other on wax, have yet to resolve their issues. Not long after Gibbs offered his thoughts, Bobby Shmurda also commented on being mentioned on the song. Murda also revisited the Brooklyn native's recent issues with YoungBoy Never Broke Again.



"NBA YoungBoy had Rich The Kid shook over a little picture with Lil Durk that he took," Murda raps. "Hope he know Bobby Shmurda and Rich The Kid different/Bobby will really boom you, n***a, watch who you mention."



Bobby's problems with YoungBoy began after his close friend Rowdy Rebel discussed his thoughts about King Von's alleged shooter Lul Tim's actions on the night Von died. Since Tim is an affiliate of his Never Broke Again label, YoungBoy defended his artist and launched a war of words with Shmurda. Despite their issues, the "Hot N*gga" rapper reflected on Murda's bars and claimed he's a "changed man."



“Murda, I’m a changed man, Murda. I’m a changed man,” he said on Instagram Live. “I’m different, I’m tryna change, Murda. I ain’t trying to boom nobody no more.”



Gibbs and Shmurda are just some of the dozens of names that were mentioned in Uncle Murda's new song. He also includes bars about Tory Lanez, Megan The Stallion, Will Smith, Kanye West, Gunna, Diddy, Yung Miami and plenty more. See what Shmurda had to say and listen to Uncle Murda's "Rap Up 2023" below.