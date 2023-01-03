Gucci Mane's Artist Mac Critter Charged With First Degree Murder

Bates' arrest affidavit states that the rapper, along with three others, drove up to a parking lot while in a SUV and exited the vehicle. Bates allegedly told Taylor to come towards the group to join them. That's when all four men shot Taylor with handguns. They reportedly continued to shoot at him even after he fell to the ground. Afterward, they took off in the SUV.



Police found a witness who was able to positively identify Bates as the man who signaled for Taylor to join his crew. The witness also saw him with a gun as he stood over Taylor's body. Gary Taylor, also known as Lil Gary, was identified as the shooter who fired the first shot at the victim. Another man, Danterio Owens, was also identified as the third man who stood over Taylor's body as he held a gun. So far, there's no update on the fourth man.



Bates, Taylor and Owens have been charged with first degree murder. Prior to the shooting, Bates, who raps under the stage name Mac Critter, had an active year after he dropped seven projects in 2022. So far, Gucci Mane has not released a statement about his artist.