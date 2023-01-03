Gucci Mane's Artist Mac Critter Charged With First Degree Murder
By Tony M. Centeno
January 3, 2023
Gucci Mane signed several artists to his 1017 Global imprint last year, but one of them is facing some major allegations.
According to a report FOX 13 in Memphis published on Tuesday, January 3, Guwop's artist Mac Critter, who signed to 1017 back in October, has been charged with first degree murder. The 25-year-old artist, born Daniel Bates, reportedly turned himself in on Monday. Police believe he's one of several men who were involved in the murder of Markeith Taylor. Taylor was found lifeless in a vacant lot just a few days before Christmas.
MEMPHIS RAPPER CHARGED WITH MURDER:— Jeremy Pierre FOX13 (@JeremypierreFOX) January 3, 2023
Daniel Bates who goes by the stage name Mac Critter hit with FIRST DEGREE MURDER. Mr. Critter back in October became an artist signed to Gucci Mane’s record label. Critter apparently turned himself in yesterday. pic.twitter.com/74TT91advi
Bates' arrest affidavit states that the rapper, along with three others, drove up to a parking lot while in a SUV and exited the vehicle. Bates allegedly told Taylor to come towards the group to join them. That's when all four men shot Taylor with handguns. They reportedly continued to shoot at him even after he fell to the ground. Afterward, they took off in the SUV.
Police found a witness who was able to positively identify Bates as the man who signaled for Taylor to join his crew. The witness also saw him with a gun as he stood over Taylor's body. Gary Taylor, also known as Lil Gary, was identified as the shooter who fired the first shot at the victim. Another man, Danterio Owens, was also identified as the third man who stood over Taylor's body as he held a gun. So far, there's no update on the fourth man.
Bates, Taylor and Owens have been charged with first degree murder. Prior to the shooting, Bates, who raps under the stage name Mac Critter, had an active year after he dropped seven projects in 2022. So far, Gucci Mane has not released a statement about his artist.