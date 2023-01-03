House Speaker Race Heads To Second Vote For The First Time In 100 Years

Infighting within the Republican Party resulted in a historic second vote for Speaker of the House after Kevin McCarthy failed to earn enough support to win on the first ballot. It is the first time in 100 years that the House of Representatives needed more than one vote to choose the Speaker.

McCarthy has faced stiff opposition from a small group of far-right members who have vowed to keep McCarthy from winning the Speaker's gavel. He has tried to offer various concessions to the group, which includes Reps. Andy Biggs, Matt Gaetz, Paul Gosar, and Bob Good.

Despite McCarthy's last-minute attempt to gain their support, Gosar nominated Biggs, a fellow Arizona Republican, as an alternative candidate.

Democrats nominated New York Rep. Hakeem Jeffries.

McCarthy secured 202 votes, while Jeffries received 211 votes. Biggs received ten votes in the first ballot, and nine votes were cast for other candidates.

Because none of the candidates received 218 votes, a second ballot was held. It could take several rounds of voting before a Speaker is chosen.

After the first vote concluded, Gaetz nominated Rep. Jim Jordan to oppose McCarthy. Jordan had previously nominated McCarthy in the second round of voting.

“Maybe the right person for the job of speaker of the House isn’t someone who wants it so bad," Gaetz said. "Maybe the right person for the job of speaker of the House isn’t someone who has sold shares of himself for more than a decade to get it.”

“Maybe Jim Jordan is the right person for speaker of the House because he is not beholden to the lobbyists and special interests who have corrupted this place and corrupted this nation under the leadership of both Republicans and Democrats," he added.

Jordan secured 19 votes for Speaker in the second vote. McCarthy finished with 203 votes, while Jeffries got 212, setting up a third vote.

Jordan gained one vote during the third ballot. McCarthy ended up with 202 votes, Jeffries stayed with 212, and Jordan got 20.

After the third vote, the House adjourned until noon on Wednesday.