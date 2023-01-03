‘I Hope I Can Help Them Aspire.’ Remembering The Legacy Of Barbara Walters

While many may remember her for her historic interviews of past presidents and foreign leaders, Walters herself enjoyed speaking with people who had overcome overwhelming odds. In the special, Walters recalled her emotional interview with “Superman” actor Christopher Reeve following a horseback riding accident that left him paralyzed.

Her unique questions were the hallmark of a Walters’ interview. She was never afraid to ask biting questions, like the time she asked Russian President Vladimir Putin, to his face, if he had ever given the order to have someone killed. However she also had a way of bringing tears to the eyes of both her guests and audience.

“I would ask questions about their childhood, relationship with their parents,” said Walters in a past interview. “I very often asked people about their fathers, and yet a more emotional answer than I do if I asked about mothers.”

The late veteran journalist believed in ending her interviews as strongly as they began. But instead of creating “gotcha questions” for everyone she spoke with, she simply asked them to finish a sentence about who they are.

Let’s try it. If you share this story on social media then please finish this sentence for us and put it in your post’s caption.

“Barbara Walters is ___.”

Listen to the full exclusive ABC NewsRadio Special, "Remembering Barbara Walters", on the iHeartRadio app or wherever you listen to podcasts.

If you want to be sure you’re listening to the podcasts everyone else is checking out, iHeartRadio has you covered.