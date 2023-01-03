Iconic Nashville Restaurant Closing After More Than 40 Years

An iconic landmark of Nashville's restaurant scene will soon shutter its doors after more than four decades serving Music City locals and visitors alike.

Arnold's Country Kitchen has been a staple in Nashville for more than 40 years, serving up the southern favorite "meat and three" plates to all who stopped by the cafeteria-style, family-owned restaurant since Jack and Rose Arnold first opened in 1982, per WKRN. Now run by Rose and her son Kahlil Arnold, the restaurant is closing its doors for the last time at the end of the week.

The Arnold family shared a statement to the restaurant's Facebook page and website reflecting on the 40 year "journey for our family, far beyond what we could have ever imagined."

"There is no way for us to encapsulate in words our gratitude to Nashville. We've built so many lasting friendships and connections within our community, you are why we've worked so hard for so long," the statement reads. "Arnold's is much more than running a restaurant; to us it is hosting family each-and-every day."

Thanking the community for its support over the past four decades and for uplifting them throughout the years, the Arnold family decided that the time is right for them to "step away for some rest and to begin a new journey."

"We hope you're able to look back on our history and smile. Don't take this to mean goodbye for good, as we hope there is more to come for Arnold's in Nashville," the statement concluded. "But for us now, we're excited for an uncharted future. Thank you for making it all possible."

Arnold's Country Kitchen's last day of service is Saturday, January 7.