J. Cole Sparks New Music Rumors After He Wiped Out His Instagram Page

By Tony M. Centeno

January 3, 2023

J. Cole
Photo: Getty Images

J. Cole fans believe the rapper is preparing to release new music this year.

On Tuesday, January 3, the Dreamville founder cleared out his timeline on Instagram. It's the same move he pulled back in 2019 a few days before he unleashed his chart-topping single "Middle Child," which appeared on Revenge of the Dreamers III. J. Cole spent the majority of 2022 hopping on collaborations with YG, Benny The Butcher, BIA and his Dreamville crew for their D-Day: A Gangsta Grillz Mixtape with DJ Drama. He hasn't released an album since The Off-Season dropped in 2021. That could change this year.

J. Cole hasn't confirmed or denied the arrival of new music, but either way new tunes from the North Carolina native are imminent. At the end of 2020, Cole laid out plans for new music in an Instagram post. He dubbed it "The Fall Off Era" and listed features (like the ones he knocked out with Wale and others over the past two years) and ROTD3, which dropped in 2019. He also included albums The Off-Season, It's a Boy and The Fall Off on the list. None of the items had intended dates.

Even if he's not planning on dropping the remaining albums on his list anytime soon, Cole could be gearing up to release music from the Creed III soundtrack. During a recent interview, Michael B. Jordan admitted that Cole and his Dreamville artists were tapped to spearhead the official soundtrack for the third installment of his Creed franchise. The film is set to hit theaters on March 3.

The ball is in J. Cole's court now. We'll have to wait and see what the international pro basketball player does in 2023.

