Man Greets Family Dressed As 'Buddy The Elf' After Flight Delay In Chicago

South Carolina residents Chip and Nonie were picking up their daughter Jane and her fiancé John at the Greenville Spartanburg Airport at midnight on Christmas Eve after their flight was delayed for over four hours in Chicago. According to ABC7, Chip and Nonie got into the spirit of the season and decided to dress-up as elves to greet the travelers at the airport. Chip wore a "Buddy the Elf" costume, and his wife Nonie wore a pink elf costume.

The day before arriving at the airport, Nonie encouraged Chip to watch the movie "Elf" a few times so that he could really embody the character. Despite their preparation for the event, ABC7 mentioned that Chip and Nonie almost decided not to dress up when picking their daughter and her fiancé up from the airport.