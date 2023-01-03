Niall Horan Is Having Too Much Fun Being A Tease

Niall Horan is back on TikTok with yet another sneak peek at his new music!

The "Slow Hands" singer shared two videos on social media this week and fans are freaking out, to say the least. The first video shows Niall in the studio singing the lyrics "But that's just what we do" as a pop melody blasts in the background. He's also seen adorably waving at the camera. In another video, he replied to a fan's comment that reads, "WE NEED MORE THAN A LINE."

Niall delivered and shared yet another glimpse into a new song. "So much to put an answer to/But that's just what we do," he sings a cappella. Both videos received a combined 600,000 likes and nearly 2 million views.

"ALREADY OBSESSED," one user commented.

"NOW DROP THE WHOLE THING," said another.

"Now give us the whole album and the tour dates," another user said. This comment, however, isn't too far fetched!

Niall announced in October that he plans to release new music in 2023. "I'm back. I've got new music coming in the new year that I'm really proud of, and I appreciate you being so patient with me while I've done it," he said. This would mark his third studio album, following Heartbreak Weather in 2020 and his debut solo album Flicker in 2017.

Watch the videos below!