Ohio Dollar Store Employee Killed With Machete

By Taylor Linzinmeir

January 3, 2023

Man holding a machete in his hand
Photo: Getty Images

An Ohio woman has died after she was allegedly attacked by a man wielding a machete inside a dollar store.

Officers responded to the Dollar Tree located in Upper Sandusky on Sunday at about 4:25 p.m. after receiving a report of man waving a machete around, according to Upper Sandusky police. Once the authorities arrived, they found 22-year-old Keris L. Reibel dead, and the suspect had fled the scene. A second police unit looked for the suspect, who was later identified as 27-year-old Bethel M. Bekele. They found him about a mile away on the 100 block of South Fifth Street.

During the investigation, the authorities discovered that Bekele allegedly entered the store with the machete, approached Riebel and struck her several times with the knife, according to Upper Sandusky police. They have not released a motive for the attack at the time of this writing. However, they are investigating what —if any— relationship there was between Bekele and Reibel. Bekele has been charged with murder, with more charged a possibility following the investigation, according to Upper Sandusky police.

They Wyandot County Major Crimes Unit is investigating the incident, and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation also assisted at the scene.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.