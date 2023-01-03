Slipknot Teases Possibility Of Unreleased Album Being Released In 2023

Will Slipknot release their highly anticipated Look Outside Your Window album in 2023? The answer to that question became a little clearer after band percussionist Shawn "Clown" Crahan spoke to Upset Magazine about the possibility of a release this year.

“The good news is that six months from now, April Fool’s Day 2023, we’re off the label. There are no plans to immediately release something, and we haven’t talked about it, but I would imagine it’ll probably come very soon afterwards," Clown shared with Upset Magazine in regards to a release date for Look Outside Your Window. "There’s nothing else to do, and it’s ready to go. It’ll be worth the wait.”

The album was recorded in 2009 in a fashion that Upset Magazine considered more "experimentation than grueling aggression." Clown continued by sharing his admiration for fellow band mate Corey Taylor's vocals in "All Hope Is Gone" recorded around the same time as Look Outside Your Window.

“It’s an amazing body of work. You will never hear another Corey Taylor like this. The music and the words… it’s one of the best things I’ve ever done in my life.” Clown expressed that he wanted to make sure the album gets the proper reaction that it deserves by waiting to release it at just the right time.

“We wouldn’t want Slipknot to hurt Look Outside Your Window, and we wouldn’t want Look Outside Your Window to be a little irritation to Slipknot. Why? Because it’s beautiful God art and people deserve it."