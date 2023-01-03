TCU Fans Are Paying HOW MUCH For National Championship Tickets?!

TCU fans have been waiting a lifetime for this moment — and they're not afraid to spend a little a lot of dough.

The No. 3 Horned Frogs will face No. 1 Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship on January 9 in Los Angeles and TCU fans are doing everything they can to make sure they get a good seat in SoFi Stadium. Even if it costs them thousands and thousands of dollars.

"Tickets are not cheap. (But) I mean, TCU has not been in the National Championship since 1938 — so we have to go!" TCU alum Kathy Thomas told WFAA. Her daughter Kristen said they were looking at and booking flights to California during the Fiesta Bowl champions ceremony. TCU defeated No. 2 Michigan 51-45 on Saturday (December 31).

On StubHub, the get-in price is $360. That'll get you one ticket in the nosebleeds, which reach prices of up to $4,500. Lower level seats range from $3,000 to $10,000, not including VIP sections on the 50-yard line which can run you up to $20,000. On Ticketmaster, the cheapest tickets are $426 while lower level seats reach up to $5,000. Other ticket resale websites have similar prices.

These prices don't include flights or travel accommodations, either! Flight prices and hotels are skyrocketing for the weekend. Maybe you should try your luck in Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing to help pay for your trip. 🤣