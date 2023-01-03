Texans Can Watch 'One Of The Best' Meteor Showers This Week

If you live in Texas, you'll have a front row seat to "one of the best" meteor showers of the year!

The Quadrantids meteor shower will peak around 9 p.m. Tuesday (January 3) and is expected to last through early Wednesday morning, KXAN reports. During its peak, you can see anywhere from 60 to 200 meteors per hour — which is why NASA says it's "one of the most consistent and best meteor showers of the year."

What are the Quadrantids and why are they so special? It all starts with an asteroid named 2003 EH1, a small asteroid that orbits our sun every five and a half years that might be a "dead comet." The shower appears to come from the Quadrans Muralis constellation, which can be found near the end of the Big Dipper's handle.

Luckily, the weather will be in our favor here in Texas. The best place to view the meteor shower is to find an area with minimal light pollution — and there's plenty of that in the Lone Star State. Once you find a good spot, lie flat on your back with your feet facing northeast. Give your eyes about half an hour to adjust to the dark.