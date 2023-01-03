Texas Lottery Rings In The New Year With Five New Scratch Ticket Games

The Texas Lottery has announced that anyone who plays the new Cash Blitz scratch ticket games will now have more opportunities for big prizes.

The CW 33 reported that there are five new Cash Blitz scratch games:

200X Cash Blitz

100X Cash Blitz

50X Cash Blitz

30X Cash Blitz Crossword

20X Cash Blitz

The 200x scratch ticket gives players more than 30 chances to win on every ticket, including four $1 million prizes. The 100x ticket has 25 chances to win cash prizes, including one of eight $500,000 prizes. The 50x ticket has 20 chances for cash prizes, including 10 prizes worth $200,000. The 30x ticket gives players the opportunity to win one of 10 $60,000 prizes. The 20x ticket gives players give chances to win a cash prize that could be multiplied by five, 10, or 20 times the amount shown.