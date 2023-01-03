Texas Lottery Rings In The New Year With Five New Scratch Ticket Games
By Ginny Reese
January 3, 2023
The Texas Lottery has announced that anyone who plays the new Cash Blitz scratch ticket games will now have more opportunities for big prizes.
The CW 33 reported that there are five new Cash Blitz scratch games:
- 200X Cash Blitz
- 100X Cash Blitz
- 50X Cash Blitz
- 30X Cash Blitz Crossword
- 20X Cash Blitz
The 200x scratch ticket gives players more than 30 chances to win on every ticket, including four $1 million prizes. The 100x ticket has 25 chances to win cash prizes, including one of eight $500,000 prizes. The 50x ticket has 20 chances for cash prizes, including 10 prizes worth $200,000. The 30x ticket gives players the opportunity to win one of 10 $60,000 prizes. The 20x ticket gives players give chances to win a cash prize that could be multiplied by five, 10, or 20 times the amount shown.
A new year is upon us, and with that, BRAND NEW games! See what's in store from the #TexasLottery this month! pic.twitter.com/5dhEagQgtF— Texas Lottery (@TexasLottery) January 3, 2023
Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery, said in a news release:
"All five multiplier-style scratch ticket games offer great cash prizes and allow players to enter their non-winning tickets into second-chance promotional drawings for a chance to win a once-in-a-lifetime VIP trip to an iHeartRadio event or concert of their choice or a chance to participate in the $10 Million Cash Blitz Challenge."
The new games became available on January 2nd.