Texas Man Arrested After Crashing Stolen Car Into Buc-ee's

A Texas man has been arrested after driving a stolen car directly into the Royse City location of Buc-ee's. My San Antonio reported that the man drove the stolen car into the Buc-ee's store after a chase through North Texas.

Police reports say that the Rockwall County Sheriff's Office pursued a vehicle that was stolen after a man was taken to Richardson's Methodist Medical Center by Plano Police. When the suspect left, he stole a vehicle.

The Rockwall County Sheriff's Office said, "Rowlett PD located the vehicle and gave pursuit but lost the vehicle. Rockwall County Deputies along with Fate DPS located the vehicle on IH 30 in Fate and began pursuing it."

The driver later exited at FM 2642. That's when the suspect sped across the Buc-ee's parking lot and into the Royse City store location. The man ran through the store trying to escape, but he was caught.

The Royse City Police Department wrote on Facebook:

"This afternoon 1-1-23 Rockwall County Sheriff Deputies and Fate DPS units were in pursuit of a stolen vehicle on IH30 that exited the interstate at FM2642. The driver of the stolen vehicle drove into the Buc-ee's parking lot and then drove the vehicle into the east side entrance of the store. Fortunately no one was injured and the driver was taken into custody. The store’s east side entrance was damaged but the store is open."