These Are Michigan's Biggest Concerts Announced For 2023 So Far

What do Taylor Swift and Metallica have in common? Two things, believe it or not: They both create amazing music, and they're both headed to Michigan this year. And they're not the only ones. Some of the biggest artists from generations past and present are coming to the Great Lake State to perform this year. So, get your calendars, checkbooks and concert shoes ready. Here are 10 of the biggest shows announced for 2023 in Michigan (so far):