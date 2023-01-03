These Are Michigan's Biggest Concerts Announced For 2023 So Far
By Taylor Linzinmeir
January 3, 2023
Photo: Getty Images
What do Taylor Swift and Metallica have in common? Two things, believe it or not: They both create amazing music, and they're both headed to Michigan this year. And they're not the only ones. Some of the biggest artists from generations past and present are coming to the Great Lake State to perform this year. So, get your calendars, checkbooks and concert shoes ready. Here are 10 of the biggest shows announced for 2023 in Michigan (so far):
- Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band - Wednesday, March 29 at Little Caesars Arena.
- Luke Combs - Saturday, April 22 at Ford Field in Detroit.
- blink-182 - Tuesday, May 9 at Little Caesars Arena.
- Janet Jackson and Ludacris - Wednesday, May 24 at Little Caesars Arena.
- Paramore - Wednesday, June 7 at Little Caesars Arena.
- Taylor Swift - Friday, June 9 and Saturday, June 10 at Ford Field in Detroit.
- Morgan Wallen - Thursday, June 29 and Friday, June 30 at Ford Field in Detroit.
- Anita Baker - Sunday, July 2 at Pine Knob.
- P!NK and Brandi Carlile - Wednesday, August 16 at Comercia Park in Detroit.
- Metallica - Friday, November 10 and Sunday, November 12 at Ford Field in Detroit.