This Is Colorado's Best Pancake House

If you're ever craving pancakes, what's the first place that comes to mind? Pancake houses, of course! These restaurants are the go-to place if you want flapjacks done right.

The chefs don't just do pancakes justice, they also cook plenty of other yummy dishes, drinks, and sides that keep people coming back. Depending on where you go, you can probably order some pancakes at any time of the day. A lot of them function like diners or have the right vibes for guests to enjoy their meals.

For those looking for a delicious stack of griddlecakes, LoveFood found the best pancake houses in every state. Colorado's top pick is Snooze! Here's why writers chose this Denver-based chain:

"Snooze staff encourage diners to customize their own breakfasts, particularly when it comes to pancakes. If you prefer to order from the menu, its signature dish is the sweet potato buttermilk pancakes topped with house-made caramel, candied pecans and ginger butter. The pineapple upside-down pancakes, with vanilla crème anglaise and cinnamon butter, are also delicious – or you can try a few different varieties in a pancake flight."