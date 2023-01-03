This Is Florida's Best Pancake House

If you're ever craving pancakes, what's the first place that comes to mind? Pancake houses, of course! These restaurants are the go-to place if you want flapjacks done right.

The chefs don't just do pancakes justice, they also cook plenty of other yummy dishes, drinks, and sides that keep people coming back. Depending on where you go, you can probably order some pancakes at any time of the day. A lot of them function like diners or have the right vibes for guests to enjoy their meals.

For those looking for a delicious stack of griddlecakes, LoveFood found the best pancake houses in every state. Florida's top pick is Keke's Breakfast Cafe! Here's why writers chose it:

"Keke's Breakfast Cafe has locations throughout Florida and, although they do serve lunch, it’s the morning favorites that keep people coming back for more. Pancakes are far from an afterthought here or something just to order on the side (although you can). There’s a whole menu of them, from classic buttermilk to Florida pancakes (pictured), topped with fresh berries, banana and powdered sugar, and they’re delicious."