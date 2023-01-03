This Is South Carolina's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023

High school is a time for young students to learn skills they will take with them as they move through the rest of their life, whether they continue their academic education in college or jump into the workforce. Niche recently released its list of the best public high schools in South Carolina for 2023 and it's filled with institutions working hard to give students a quality education.

According to the site, the best public high school in the Palmetto State is the South Carolina Governor's School for Science & Mathematics, which earned an overall grade of A+. Located in Hartsville, the school earned an A+ score in academics, teachers, clubs/activities and college prep, an A in diversity and a B in administration. Here's what Niche had to say:

"South Carolina Governor's School for Science & Mathematics is a top rated, public school... . It has 261 students in grades 11-12. According to test scores, 95% of students are at least proficient in math and 95% in reading."

Here are Niche's picks for the Top 10 best public high schools in South Carolina for 2023:

South Carolina Governor's School for Science & Mathematics Academic Magnet High School Spring Hill High School SC Governor's School for Arts & Humanities Charleston School of the Arts Green Charter School D.W. Daniel High School Nation Ford High School Dutch Fork High School Greenville Technical Charter High School

Check out Niche's full report to read up on South Carolina's best public high schools.