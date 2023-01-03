This Is Washington's Best Pancake House

If you're ever craving pancakes, what's the first place that comes to mind? Pancake houses, of course! These restaurants are the go-to place if you want flapjacks done right.

The chefs don't just do pancakes justice, they also cook plenty of other yummy dishes, drinks, and sides that keep people coming back. Depending on where you go, you can probably order some pancakes at any time of the day. A lot of them function like diners or have the right vibes for guests to enjoy their meals.

For those looking for a delicious stack of griddlecakes, LoveFood found the best pancake houses in every state. Washington state's top pick is Portage Bay Cafe! Here's why writers chose this restaurant:

"The pancakes at Portage Bay Cafe are anything but standard. The menu has Swedish-style pancakes, made with rice and tapioca flour and served with lingonberries, apple cinnamon pancakes, and vegan pancakes served with bananas and powdered sugar. All pancake orders include a trip to the café’s breakfast bar to load up on fruit, whipped cream, and organic maple syrup."