This Was Texas' Most Common Job 150 Years Ago

The job market today is much different than it was 150 years ago.

Stacker compiled a list of the most common jobs in Texas from 150 years ago using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. The website states, "Nationally, farmers and planters were the most common occupation 150 years ago, just one of the many agricultural jobs that made up more than 47% of all employed persons over ten years old."

So what was Texas' most common job 150 years ago? According to the report, it was agricultural laborers. There were 81,123 agricultural laborers in Texas, and 2,885,996 in the nation. That particular job was the second most common job in the US at the time.

Here are the top 20 jobs in Texas 150 years ago:

agricultural laborers farmers and planters laborers (not specified) domestic servants carpenters and joiners stock raisers soldiers (United States Army) traders and dealers (not specified) draymen, hackmen, teamsters store clerks stock herders physicians and surgeons blacksmiths teachers (not specified) launderers and laundresses traders and dealers in groceries lawyers stock-drovers traders and dealers in dry goods officials of government

Check out the full list of the top jobs in Texas 150 years ago on Stacker's website.