Tom DeLonge Mourns Death Of DC Shoe Founder Ken Block: 'My Heart Is Broken'

DC Shoes co-founder Ken Block passed away on January 2 from injuries sustained during a snowmobile accident. He was 55 years old.

Tom DeLonge mourned the loss of his "decades long friend" in an emotional Instagram post, sharing a recent photo of the two of them at an Angels & Airwaves show.

"My heart is broken for the passing of my decades long friend @kblock43. Here he is with me and @jamescoffeeco at our last @angelsandairwaves show in Salt Lake City," DeLonge wrote. "He has an entire family that he has left behind that needs all the love and support we can send. He was an amazing man that was tightly connected to so many of my closest friends and it feels like an earthquake has just hit everyone’s heart. So sad, and we must send light and love to his children and wife, Lucy. 💔"

Block was also close to Travis Barker, who collaborated with DC Shoes. The blink-182 drummer shared a photo on his Instagram story with a broken heart emoji. In addition to co-founding the action sports footwear company, Block was also a famed rally driver and founded the Hoonigan racing team.

