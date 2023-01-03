Update On Condition Of Jeremy Renner Following Snow Plow Accident

Jeremy Renner is recovering in ICU after being injured in a snow plowing incident around 9:00 a.m on New Years Day. According to CNN, Renner was airlifted to the hospital from his home at the Mount Rose Ski Tahoe Resort near Reno and had to undergo two surgeries after suffering from "blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries."

As of January 2nd, a spokesperson detailed Renner's condition to be critical following the surgeries, but noted that he was stable. No information was released as to how Renner was injured by the snowplow that morning, but Sgt. Kristin Vietti of the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office described the injuries to be "traumatic."

People obtained a statement from Renner's representative that expressed the family's gratitude for the police officers, medical staff, and first responders that helped save the life of their loved one who has just begun the recovery process.

"Jeremy's family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve and the Carano and Murdock families. They are also tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from his fans," the statement read.