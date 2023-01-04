5 Famous People You Didn't Know Were From Texas

By Ginny Reese

January 4, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Some states are known for shoveling out tons of celebrities, from actors to athletes and everything in between. You may not realize how many celebrities are from right here in your own state.

The CW 33 compiled a list of celebrities that you may not even realize are from Texas. Here are five celebrities that hail from the Lone Star State:

Steve Martin

The legendary actor and comedian is known for his work in dozens of movies and television shows. He was born in Waco in 1945 before he moved to California to attend college.

Jamie Foxx

This actor and comedian has been in many major films, including the portrayal of legend Ray Charles in 2004's "Ray." He was born in 1967 in Terrell.

Renée Zellweger

This actress was born in Katy in 1969 and even attended the University of Texas in Austin. She may be best known for her roles in the popular "Bridget Jones" romantic-comedies.

Ethan Hawke

This film star was born in Austin in 1970, but was raised in New Jersey. Both of his parents are University of Texas alums.

Vanilla Ice

The rapper best known for "Ice Ice Baby" was born in Dallas in 1967. He was raised in southern Florida and has even starred in his own home improvement series "The Vanilla Ice Project."

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.