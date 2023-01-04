Damar Hamlin Showing 'Signs Of Improvement'

By Jason Hall

January 4, 2023

Fans Gather Outside Highmark Stadium Following Hospitalization of Buffalo Bills Player Damar Hamlin
Photo: Getty Images

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is showing "signs of improvement," though still "remains in the ICU in critical condition" after suffering cardiac arrest earlier this week, the Bills announced in an update shared on their official Twitter account on Wednesday (January 4).

"Damar remains in the ICU in critical condition with signs of improvement noted yesterday and overnight," the Bills said. "He is expected to remain under intensive care as his health care team continues to monitor and treat him."

Hamlin's uncle, Dorrian Glenn, also provided a positive update regarding Hamlin's status prior to the team's post.

"Right now they've got him on a ventilator so they're trying to get him to breathe on his own, so we're just kinda taking it day-by-day," Glenn told NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe on Tuesday (January 3). "Still in the ICU, they have him sedated, so just continue to administer the medical treatment that they've been doing.

"I'm really really thankful for the medical staff that's been working him. They've been truly awesome at helping him with his recovery. It was a truly scary scene to witness that yesterday, as everyone in the country probably can agree with.

"I would've felt the way I felt no matter who it was, but for that to be my nephew, it was especially more of a gut punch to see that. But I'm thankful that he's still here, he's still alive and he's still fighting."

Jordon Rooney, a friend and marketing rep for the safety, also told Wolfe that "things are moving in the right direction," though specified that there wasn't "clarity" on "how long things are going to take" in Hamlin's recovery.

Hamlin collapsed suddenly on the field during Monday's (January 3) game and was hospitalized, which the Bills later said was due to cardiac arrest.

Hamlin tackled Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins during the first quarter of Monday's game and got back to his feet before suddenly falling to the ground. A stretcher and ambulance came onto the field and CPR was administered by first responders.

The second-year safety was reported to be critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell confirmed in an official statement on behalf of the league shared Monday night that also confirmed the official postponement of the game.

"Our thoughts are with Damar and the Buffalo Bills," the NFL said in its statement. "We will provide more information as it becomes available.

Both teams were at midfield when Hamlin was taken away in the ambulance. Hamlin's family was with him when he was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, which is located about two miles from Paycor Stadium.

The 24-year-old fell to the ground at around 8:55 p.m. and ESPN diverted its live broadcast from the field to the studio at around 9:08 p.m.

The game was temporarily suspended at 9:17 p.m. before being officially suspended nearly an hour later.

Hamlin was selected by the Bills at No. 212 overall in the sixth-round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

The 24-year-old started in 13 of the 15 games he appeared in and recorded 91 tackles, six tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks during his second season.

A GoFundMe page initially launched by Hamlin as part of a toy drive has raised more than $6 million since his hospitalization, far exceeding the charity's initial goal of $2,500.

An update shared on Tuesday clarified that further contributions would go toward Hamlin's ongoing medical battle.

