Damar Hamlin Showing 'Signs Of Improvement'

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is showing "signs of improvement," though still "remains in the ICU in critical condition" after suffering cardiac arrest earlier this week, the Bills announced in an update shared on their official Twitter account on Wednesday (January 4).

"Damar remains in the ICU in critical condition with signs of improvement noted yesterday and overnight," the Bills said. "He is expected to remain under intensive care as his health care team continues to monitor and treat him."

Hamlin's uncle, Dorrian Glenn, also provided a positive update regarding Hamlin's status prior to the team's post.