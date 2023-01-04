Damar Hamlin's Uncle Gives Positive Update On His Status

Dorrian Glenn, the uncle of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin provided a positive update on his nephew's status outside the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where Hamlin is currently hospitalized after suffering cardiac arrest during the Bills' now-postponed game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Glenn told NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe that Hamlin is still on a ventilator, but has improved to 50% oxygen needed after being at 100%.

"Right now they've got him on a ventilator so they're trying to get him to breathe on his own, so we're just kinda taking it day-by-day," Glenn said on Tuesday (January 3). "Still in the ICU, they have him sedated, so just continue to administer the medical treatment that they've been doing.

"I'm really really thankful for the medical staff that's been working him. They've been truly awesome at helping him with his recovery. It was a truly scary scene to witness that yesterday, as everyone in the country probably can agree with.

"I would've felt the way I felt no matter who it was, but for that to be my nephew, it was especially more of a gut punch to see that. But I'm thankful that he's still here, he's still alive and he's still fighting."