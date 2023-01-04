French Montana & DJ Drama Confirm 'CB6' Will Be A Gangsta Grillz Mixtape
By Tony M. Centeno
January 4, 2023
French Montana and DJ Drama go way back to his Coke Boys days. Now they're reuniting for a fresh Gangsta Grillz project in 2023.
In a video Drama posted to Instagram on Tuesday, January 3, the Gangsta Grillz founder confirmed that he's teaming up with French for the sixth installment of the Morocco-born rapper's Coke Boys mixtape. The trailer features a glimpse into a new song off the project featuring Drama's signature adlibs. Montana's upcoming single contains a sample of Dido's "Thank You" which was also used in Eminem's 2000 classic "Stan."
"New Year… Same Hustle‼️" Drama wrote in the caption. "Droppin 1/6‼️ @frenchmontana “Coke Boys 6… Money Heist Edition” Gangsta Grillz‼️🌊🌊🌊 I Gave Yall A Chance To Catch Up… What Happened ⁉️🤣🤣🤣 #FreeBiggavelli"
"WAVE GODS 🌊 !!!" montana wrote in his own post. "From st barts back to the block free max b ! COKE BOYS 6 gangsta grillz edition @djdrama this Friday 🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊."
Montana has been teasing the release of Coke Boys 6: The Money Heist Edition for the past few months. The project is set to feature contributions from the late Chinx, DThang Gz, Max B, Cheese, Kenzo B, Stove God, Chinese Kitty and more. Originally, Montana planned to release the mixtape last month, but he pushed it back to January 6.
CB6 arrives nearly seven months after he dropped his Montega album with Harry Fraud. It also comes a few weeks after he promoted the release of Chinx's posthumous project CR5.
It’s lonely at the top if you don’t bring your folks with u 🗽— French Montana (@FrencHMonTanA) November 7, 2022
Coke Boys 6 mixtape 12/9
🌊 pre order link in bio pic.twitter.com/npynIS0iuJ