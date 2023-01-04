Here's The Best Restaurant For Pasta In Arizona

Pasta is one of those go-to meals that always satisfies. The magical combination of carbs, sauce, and toppings is truly a thing of beauty. Not all pasta is created equal, though.

Stacker compiled a list of each state's best restaurant for pasta. The website states, "To determine the best restaurant for pasta in every state, 24/7 Tempo first considered the restaurants listed in our article “The Best Italian Restaurant in Every State,” and drew additional information from a variety of sites including Eater, Eat This Not That, Food & Wine, and Gayot, as well as local and regional sources."

According to the report, the best restaurant in Arizona for getting pasta is Marcellino Ristorante in Scottsdale. The website explains what makes this restaurant so good:

"This classy restaurant features upscale Italian cuisine with an array of hand-crafted pastas and seafood and a large Italian wine selection. Classic ingredients like porcini, black truffles, and pancetta infuse the exciting variety of pasta dishes, which are inspired by the chef’s upbringing in Campania."

Check out the full list of places to get the best pasta in each states on Stacker's website.