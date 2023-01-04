Here's The Best Restaurant For Pasta In Texas

Pasta is one of those go-to meals that always satisfies. The magical combination of carbs, sauce, and toppings is truly a thing of beauty. Not all pasta is created equal, though.

Stacker compiled a list of each state's best restaurant for pasta. The website states, "To determine the best restaurant for pasta in every state, 24/7 Tempo first considered the restaurants listed in our article “The Best Italian Restaurant in Every State,” and drew additional information from a variety of sites including Eater, Eat This Not That, Food & Wine, and Gayot, as well as local and regional sources."

According to the report, the best restaurant in Texas for getting pasta is L'Oca d'Oro in Austin. The website explains what makes this restaurant so good:

"A great place to share an array of small and large plates, this bright parkside restaurant offers inventive dishes featuring housemade pastas and cheeses. Try the radiatore primavera with lemon mascarpone and pickled peppers, or the mafaldine with butternut cream, black pearl mushrooms, and candied pecans."

Check out the full list of places to get the best pasta in each states on Stacker's website.