Here's The Meaning Behind Some Of Arizona's Hidden Gem Spots
By Ginny Reese
January 4, 2023
Arizona is a state that is full of places to see and things to experience. There are tons of tourist attractions that draw people into the state every single day, and some of them are among the most popular in the world.
But some of Arizona's lesser-known places are hidden gems that you definitely have to visit at least once. 12 News listed some of the state's must-see spots to help you fall in love with Arizona all over again.
Hunt's Tomb
This 20-foot-tall white pyramid is hard to muss. It sits on top of a hill inside Phoenix's Papago Park. The pyramid is a mausoleum made of concrete and white ceramic tiles, and it dates all the way back to Arizona's first governor, George W. P. Hunt. Seen people are laid to rest inside the tomb.
Hayden Flour Mill
There are two historic Hayden Flour Mills locations in Arizona. The original location stopped milling flour in 1998, but the other location in Queen Creek is still milling flour today.
Superstition Mountain Museum
According to the website, the Superstition Mountain Museum is located in an area full of legend. The museum focuses on providing visitors with an experience of the Old West.
Elvis Chapel
The Elvis Presley Memorial Chapel is part of the Superstition Mountain Museum. It was featured in the 1969 movie Charro!