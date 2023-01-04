Here's The Meaning Behind Some Of Arizona's Hidden Gem Spots

Arizona is a state that is full of places to see and things to experience. There are tons of tourist attractions that draw people into the state every single day, and some of them are among the most popular in the world.

But some of Arizona's lesser-known places are hidden gems that you definitely have to visit at least once. 12 News listed some of the state's must-see spots to help you fall in love with Arizona all over again.

Hunt's Tomb

This 20-foot-tall white pyramid is hard to muss. It sits on top of a hill inside Phoenix's Papago Park. The pyramid is a mausoleum made of concrete and white ceramic tiles, and it dates all the way back to Arizona's first governor, George W. P. Hunt. Seen people are laid to rest inside the tomb.