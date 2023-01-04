House Fails To Elect Speaker For Second Straight Session

By Bill Galluccio

January 4, 2023

House And Senate Convene For The 118th Congress On Capitol Hill
Photo: Getty Images

After failing to elect a Speaker on Tuesday (January 3), the House of Representatives reconvened on Wednesday to try again.

On Tuesday, the House held three votes for Speaker, but Reps. Kevin McarthyHakeem Jeffries, and Andy Biggs could not get the 218 votes needed to win on the first ballot. It was the first time in 100 years that more than one vote was needed to elect the Speaker of the House.

In the second vote, Biggs was not nominated. Instead, Rep. Jim Jordan was nominated for Speaker. None of the candidates managed to secure a majority of votes in the second or third ballots, and the House adjourned for the day.

On Wednesday, New York Rep. Elise Stefanik started off the session by asking if there were enough members present for a quorum. There were 351 members present, which was enough for a quorum.

For the fourth vote, the Republicans nominated McCarthy and Florida Rep. Byron Donalds, while the Democrats nominated Jeffries.

McCarthy got 201 votes, Jeffries secured 212, and Donalds got 20. One member voted present.

During the fifth vote, the same three candidates were nominated, and the results were the same, setting up a sixth vote.

After the results of the sixth vote were identical, the House voted to adjourn until 8 p.m. ET.

