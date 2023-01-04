Jeremy Renner 'Run Over' By 14,330 Lb Snowplow, Shares Photo Of Injuries
By Rebekah Gonzalez
January 4, 2023
More details have emerged about Jeremy Renner's tragic snowplow accident. According to TMZ, local authorities say that Renner was "run over" by an "extremely large piece of snow removal equipment." They estimate the snowplow weighed "at least 14,330 pounds."
During a press conference on Tuesday, January 3rd, Washoe County Sherrif Darin Balaam explained that the actor was attempting to "retrieve" his "stuck" PistenBully and "get it moving." While he was successful, he was off the machinery and "speaking to a family member" when the PistenBully "started to roll."
“In an effort to stop the rolling PistenBully, Mr. Renner attempt[ed] to get back into the driver’s seat of the PistenBully. Based on our investigation, it’s at this point that Mr. Renner [was] run over," the sheriff explained per TMZ.
That same day, Renner shared an update on Instagram showing the extent of his injuries. "Thank you all for your kind words. 🙏," he wrote. "Im too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all."
The 51-year-old has been in the hospital in critical but stable condition in the intensive care unit after undergoing surgery for injuries sustained after the heavy snowplow ran him over at 9:00 A.M. on Sunday, January 1st, near Mt. Rose Highway near downtown Reno. Renner also suffered "blunt chest trauma" among other injuries.
According to Page Six, Renner has lived in a remote mansion near Reno for nearly a decade. The Mayor of Reno Hillary Schieve spoke about the actor after it was previously reported that the freak accident occurred while he was helping someone stranded in the snow. "He was helping someone stranded in the snow. He is always helping others. He's always calling and saying, 'Hey Mayor, what do you need?' There are a few times he'll post about what he has done or donated toys, but most of it you would never know he is doing," she told the Reno Gazette Journal.