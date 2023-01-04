Jeremy Renner 'Run Over' By 14,330 Lb Snowplow, Shares Photo Of Injuries

More details have emerged about Jeremy Renner's tragic snowplow accident. According to TMZ, local authorities say that Renner was "run over" by an "extremely large piece of snow removal equipment." They estimate the snowplow weighed "at least 14,330 pounds."

During a press conference on Tuesday, January 3rd, Washoe County Sherrif Darin Balaam explained that the actor was attempting to "retrieve" his "stuck" PistenBully and "get it moving." While he was successful, he was off the machinery and "speaking to a family member" when the PistenBully "started to roll."

“In an effort to stop the rolling PistenBully, Mr. Renner attempt[ed] to get back into the driver’s seat of the PistenBully. Based on our investigation, it’s at this point that Mr. Renner [was] run over," the sheriff explained per TMZ.

That same day, Renner shared an update on Instagram showing the extent of his injuries. "Thank you all for your kind words. 🙏," he wrote. "Im too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all."