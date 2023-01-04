Jet Slides Off End Of Taxiway Amid Icy Conditions At Minnesota Airport

By Taylor Linzinmeir

January 4, 2023

Airliner on runway in blizzard. Aircraft during taxiing during heavy snow. Passenger plane in snow at airport. Modern twin-engine passenger airplane taxiing for take off at airport during snow blizzard
Photo: Getty Images

A Delta jet ran off the end of a taxiway at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport last night (January 3), according to officials.

The Airbus A320 was taxiing at about 6:40 p.m. when its nose gear went off the pavement, according to a statement from the airport. It had just arrived from Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, and was turning toward the gate when it it slid off the taxiway. "The aircraft's nose gear is approximately 30 feet off the pavement and stuck in the snow," airport officials said, adding that crews were working to move the aircraft. Luckily, none of the jet's 147 passengers were injured. They were taken by bus from the jet to the gate.

The incident was caused "due to icy conditions," Delta Air Lines spokesperson Jess Merrill said. The airport had been dealing with light freezing drizzle, snow and fog Tuesday night, according to the National Weather Service. Crews had been working most of the day to clear and treat taxiways and runways during the winter storm. Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport officials also said the incident with the Delta Jet didn't impact airport operations. However, all taxiways and runways were closed a short time later "due to an increase in freezing drizzle around 7:30 p.m."

