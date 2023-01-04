Kelly Osbourne And Slipknot's Sid Wilson Welcome First Child

By Katrina Nattress

January 4, 2023

28th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party Sponsored By IMDb, Neuro Drinks And Walmart - Inside
Photo: Getty Images North America

Kelly Osbourne and Sid Wilson are parents! The couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Sidney. Kelly's mom, Sharon Osbourne, shared the news on her UK television program, The Talk.

“[They’re] just so, so great. So great," Sharon gushed to her co-hosts. "[Kelly] won’t let a picture go out of him. No, and I’m so proud of her.”

Kelly and Sid haven't publicly announced the birth of their son, but in May the excited mama-to-be let fans know she was expecting. “I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why… I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma," she captioned an Instagram post showing off ultrasound photos. "To say that I am happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic!” 

Little Sidney has metal in his blood. In addition to having Ozzy Osbourne as his grandfather, his dad is also the turntablist for Slipknot. The new addition might be Kelly's first child, but it's Ozzy's 10th grandkid. Jack Osbourne has four children, and Ozzy’s children from his first marriage to Thelma Riley — daughter Jessica and son Louis — have three and two children each, respectively.

Watch Sharon talk about the joys of being a grandmother below.

SlipknotOzzy Osbourne
