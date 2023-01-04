Lil Keed's Cause Of Death Revealed 7 Months After His Death

The autopsy report couldn't determine exactly what condition caused eosinophilia to occur. Back in May, Keed reportedly claimed that he needed to go to a hospital. On the way there, he suffered a seizure and became unresponsive. He was later pronounced deadat the hospital at 10:14 p.m. that same day.



"He had been sick in bed for 4 days with complaints of stomach and back pains," the report stated. "His brother noted that the decedent's eyes were jaundiced and drove him to the hospital in a private vehicle."



In the days before his final hospital visit, Keed did experience stomach issues. According to People, the coroner also noted that the rapper was previously admitted into a Georgia hospital after he complained of pain in his stomach. However, he left on his own accord against medical advice and did not seek any follow-up treatment. He also added that he drank alcohol frequently and smoked a vape pen. His family said that Keed didn't use drugs and didn't have any known medical conditions.



Lil Keed was 24 when he passed away. He was signed to Young Thug's YSL imprint in 2018. He died just days after Thugger and other YSL members were arrested on RICO charges. He was not one of the members named in the indictment.