Man Intentionally Drove Tesla Over Cliff With His Wife And Kids: Cops

A California man is facing multiple charges for allegedly driving his Tesla over a cliff on the Pacific Coast Highway. Police said that Dharmesh A. Patel was driving southbound with his wife and two children, a four-year-old girl and a nine-year-old boy, when he veered off the roadway and crashed onto the rocky shoreline 250 feet below.

"CHP investigators worked throughout the night interviewing witnesses and gathering evidence from the scene," California Highway Patrol said in a statement. "Based on the evidence collected, investigators developed probable cause to believe this incident was an intentional act."

Miraculously, all four passengers survived the crash. The children were rescued by firefighters who pulled them up the mountain while Patel and his wife had to be airlifted by helicopter. All four were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No information has been provided about their conditions.

"We go there all the time for cars over the cliff, and they never live. This was an absolute miracle," Brian Pottenger, a battalion chief for Coastside Fire Protection District/Cal Fire, said.

Police said that Patel would be taken into custody and charged once he is released from the hospital.